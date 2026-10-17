18 dead after stampede at Kolkata Durga Puja pandal; CM Suvendu Adhikari reaches hospital

At least 18 people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in central Kolkata on Saturday.

The situation reportedly arose from a crowd surge at the community Durga Puja in the evening (Screenshots from video (@ANI/X))

A senior police official confirmed the death toll to HT.

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The injured individuals were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 pm, and the pandal has now been closed to visitors, news agency ANI reported, citing Kolkata Police.

"Today at around 7:40 pm, a stampede occurred at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, under Girish Park Police Station, due to heavy crowds of pandal hoppers amid rainfall. The Puja Pandal has now been closed to visitors. All injured persons were rescued and shifted to MCH for treatment," the police said.

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West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and chief secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the hospitalised injured at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

State health minister Sharadwat Mukherjee also visited the injured people admitted to the hospital.

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What happened?

The situation arose from a crowd surge at the community Durga Puja in the evening, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

According to a senior official cited in the report, as it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede-like situation.

Also Read | Stampede breaks out at Sheetla Temple in Bihar's Nalanda; 8 feared dead

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Governor RN Ravi extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic stampede incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," the governor said.

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Former CM Banerjee reacts

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the incident in a post on X.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the stampede at the Chore Bagan Puja Pandal," she wrote.

"I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time," the TMC chief added.

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Meanwhile, the state government launched a helpline number: 18003455678. The Kolkata Police launched another helpline number: 03322141310.

(with inputs from agencies)