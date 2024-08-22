Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.64 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024
Aug 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 22, 2024, is 31.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.64 °C and 33.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.79 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.64 °C and 33.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 138.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 23, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|30.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|30.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|27.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|28.27 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 28, 2024
|31.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|32.62 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.37 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.91 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.07 °C
|Moderate rain
