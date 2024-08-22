Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.64 °C, check weather forecast for August 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 23, 2024 31.85 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 30.87 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 30.39 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 27.74 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 28.27 °C Heavy intensity rain August 28, 2024 31.6 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 32.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.43 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.91 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.15 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.75 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.07 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 22, 2024, is 31.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.64 °C and 33.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 06:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 23, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.79 °C and 31.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.With temperatures ranging between 27.64 °C and 33.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 138.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

