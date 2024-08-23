Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 23, 2024, is 29.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 31.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 30.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 90.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 30.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 90.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 24, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|26.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|26.02 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|27.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|33.19 °C
|Light rain
|August 30, 2024
|32.8 °C
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.68 °C
|Broken clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.97 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.5 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy