 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 23, 2024, is 29.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 31.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.97 °C and 30.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 90.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 24, 2024 27.44 °C Moderate rain
August 25, 2024 26.84 °C Moderate rain
August 26, 2024 26.02 °C Heavy intensity rain
August 27, 2024 27.42 °C Moderate rain
August 28, 2024 32.21 °C Light rain
August 29, 2024 33.19 °C Light rain
August 30, 2024 32.8 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on August 23, 2024
Kolkata weather update on August 23, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On