Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.8 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 25, 2024 27.57 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 29.27 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 29.38 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 32.95 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 33.26 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 33.27 °C Scattered clouds August 31, 2024 32.53 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.32 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 27.58 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.24 °C Light rain Delhi 34.4 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 24, 2024, is 27.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 28.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 05:16 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.58 °C and 27.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 152.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

