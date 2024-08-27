Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 27, 2024, is 28.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.69 °C and 31.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.26 °C and 32.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 178.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|31.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|31.11 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|33.14 °C
|Few clouds
|August 31, 2024
|33.68 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 1, 2024
|33.08 °C
|Light rain
|September 2, 2024
|31.85 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
