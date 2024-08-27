Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.69 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 28, 2024 31.97 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 31.11 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 33.14 °C Few clouds August 31, 2024 33.68 °C Moderate rain September 1, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 31.85 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 32.18 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 27, 2024, is 28.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.69 °C and 31.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:17 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.26 °C and 32.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 178.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.