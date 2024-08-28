Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.65 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on August 28, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 28, 2024, is 30.66 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.65 °C and 32.93 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 05:57 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.69 °C and 33.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.65 °C and 32.93 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 382.0, falling in the severe category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 29, 2024
|32.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|33.12 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|32.33 °C
|Light rain
|September 2, 2024
|32.53 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|32.72 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|33.33 °C
|Light rain
