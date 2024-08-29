Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.06 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 30, 2024 32.63 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 32.7 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 32.4 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 34.09 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 32.75 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 32.13 °C Light rain September 5, 2024 33.52 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 29.41 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.39 °C Moderate rain Delhi 29.23 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on August 29, 2024, is 31.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.06 °C and 32.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.36 °C and 34.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.With temperatures ranging between 27.06 °C and 32.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 269.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

