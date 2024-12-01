Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 2, 2024 25.5 °C Broken clouds December 3, 2024 27.33 °C Broken clouds December 4, 2024 28.8 °C Scattered clouds December 5, 2024 28.52 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 27.78 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 27.2 °C Scattered clouds December 8, 2024 27.5 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 21.97 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 26.14 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.04 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.98 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 1, 2024, is 21.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.78 °C and 24.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, December 2, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.99 °C and 28.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.