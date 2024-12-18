Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024
Dec 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on December 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 18, 2024, is 22.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.97 °C and 26.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 04:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.11 °C and 27.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 19, 2024
|22.99
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|24.75
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|25.35
|Overcast clouds
|December 22, 2024
|19.17
|Light rain
|December 23, 2024
|25.62
|Broken clouds
|December 24, 2024
|26.06
|Sky is clear
|December 25, 2024
|26.47
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 18, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
