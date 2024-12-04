Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 4, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 5, 2024 27.36 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 27.21 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 27.3 °C Scattered clouds December 8, 2024 26.94 °C Scattered clouds December 9, 2024 27.77 °C Broken clouds December 10, 2024 28.69 °C Overcast clouds December 11, 2024 28.95 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.25 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.73 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.59 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 24.59 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Kolkata today, on December 4, 2024, is 25.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 29.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 39% and the wind speed is 39 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.88 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 4, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.