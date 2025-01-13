Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.96 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 13, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 13, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 13, 2025, is 23.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.96 °C and 28.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:11 PM.

Kolkata weather update on January 13, 2025
Kolkata weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 14, 202523.26Sky is clear
January 15, 202526.86Sky is clear
January 16, 202526.02Sky is clear
January 17, 202527.21Overcast clouds
January 18, 202527.98Sky is clear
January 19, 202529.12Few clouds
January 20, 202528.12Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.64 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.26 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.95 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.54 °C Light rain
Hyderabad26.44 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.63 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.71 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

