Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.96 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 13, 2025, is 23.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.96 °C and 28.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:11 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 14, 2025 23.26 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 26.86 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 26.02 Sky is clear January 17, 2025 27.21 Overcast clouds January 18, 2025 27.98 Sky is clear January 19, 2025 29.12 Few clouds January 20, 2025 28.12 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.64 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.26 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.54 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.44 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.63 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Sky is clear



