Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.96 °C, check weather forecast for January 13, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 13, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 13, 2025, is 23.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.96 °C and 28.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 14, 2025
|23.26
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|26.86
|Sky is clear
|January 16, 2025
|26.02
|Sky is clear
|January 17, 2025
|27.21
|Overcast clouds
|January 18, 2025
|27.98
|Sky is clear
|January 19, 2025
|29.12
|Few clouds
|January 20, 2025
|28.12
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 13, 2025
