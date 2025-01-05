Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 05, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 5, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 5, 2025, is 19.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:05 PM.

Kolkata weather update on January 05, 2025
Kolkata weather update on January 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.04 °C and 27.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 390.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 6, 202519.70Scattered clouds
January 7, 202524.63Sky is clear
January 8, 202525.56Sky is clear
January 9, 202527.53Sky is clear
January 10, 202526.41Sky is clear
January 11, 202526.57Sky is clear
January 12, 202526.97Few clouds


Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.33 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata19.7 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.5 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru21.77 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad23.59 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad23.54 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.71 °C Scattered clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On