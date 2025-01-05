Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 5, 2025, is 19.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:05 PM. Kolkata weather update on January 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.04 °C and 27.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 390.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 6, 2025 19.70 Scattered clouds January 7, 2025 24.63 Sky is clear January 8, 2025 25.56 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 27.53 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 26.41 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 26.57 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 26.97 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.33 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 19.7 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.5 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 21.77 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.59 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 23.54 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.71 °C Scattered clouds



