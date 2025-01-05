Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 5, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 5, 2025 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 5, 2025, is 19.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.97 °C and 26.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 05:05 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 6, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.04 °C and 27.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 390.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 6, 2025
|19.70
|Scattered clouds
|January 7, 2025
|24.63
|Sky is clear
|January 8, 2025
|25.56
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|27.53
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|26.41
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|26.57
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|26.97
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on January 5, 2025
