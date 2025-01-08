Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 08, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on January 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on January 8, 2025, is 20.83 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.75 °C and 26.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:07 PM.

Kolkata weather update on January 08, 2025
Kolkata weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.1 °C and 26.78 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 292.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 9, 202520.83Scattered clouds
January 10, 202523.65Sky is clear
January 11, 202524.26Sky is clear
January 12, 202526.39Scattered clouds
January 13, 202526.79Broken clouds
January 14, 202527.64Sky is clear
January 15, 202528.21Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.38 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.83 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.86 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru23.21 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad23.47 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad20.6 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.15 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

