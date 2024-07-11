 Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.19 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024 | Kolkata - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.19 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on July 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on July 11, 2024, is 33.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.19 °C and 36.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 04:59 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.58 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.

With temperatures ranging between 29.19 °C and 36.1 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 107.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 12, 2024 33.49 °C Light rain
July 13, 2024 35.38 °C Light rain
July 14, 2024 36.36 °C Light rain
July 15, 2024 34.68 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 34.81 °C Light rain
July 17, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain
July 18, 2024 35.04 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.2 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 33.58 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.94 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 33.16 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 37.3 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on July 11, 2024
Kolkata weather update on July 11, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Kolkata / Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.19 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On