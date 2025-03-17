Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025

The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 17, 2025, is 33.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.25 °C and 40.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 05:46 PM. Kolkata weather update on March 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.81 °C and 38.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.25 °C and 40.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 323.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 18, 2025 33.95 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 34.48 Overcast clouds March 20, 2025 35.37 Sky is clear March 21, 2025 38.03 Sky is clear March 22, 2025 36.52 Overcast clouds March 23, 2025 37.20 Light rain March 24, 2025 35.00 Heavy intensity rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 17, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.34 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 33.95 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.68 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.91 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.79 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 32.1 °C Broken clouds Delhi 28.56 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



