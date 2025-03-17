Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.25 °C, check weather forecast for March 17, 2025
The temperature in Kolkata today, on March 17, 2025, is 33.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.25 °C and 40.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.81 °C and 38.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.25 °C and 40.01 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 323.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 18, 2025
|33.95
|Sky is clear
|March 19, 2025
|34.48
|Overcast clouds
|March 20, 2025
|35.37
|Sky is clear
|March 21, 2025
|38.03
|Sky is clear
|March 22, 2025
|36.52
|Overcast clouds
|March 23, 2025
|37.20
|Light rain
|March 24, 2025
|35.00
|Heavy intensity rain
