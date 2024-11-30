Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.97 °C, check weather forecast for November 30, 2024
Nov 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on November 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on November 30, 2024, is 23.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 25.71 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 04:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.69 °C and 28.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.69 °C and 28.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 1, 2024
|23.84 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 2, 2024
|25.39 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 3, 2024
|28.91 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 4, 2024
|29.23 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 5, 2024
|28.96 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 6, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 7, 2024
|26.8 °C
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy