Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.2 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024
Sep 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 10, 2024, is 29.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.2 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.87 °C and 31.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 129.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 11, 2024
|31.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 12, 2024
|29.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|30.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 14, 2024
|25.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 15, 2024
|30.92 °C
|Light rain
|September 16, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|33.14 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
