Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.2 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 11, 2024 31.17 °C Moderate rain September 12, 2024 29.39 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 30.92 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 25.73 °C Moderate rain September 15, 2024 30.92 °C Light rain September 16, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 33.14 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 10, 2024, is 29.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.2 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.87 °C and 31.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 129.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

