Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.2 °C, check weather forecast for September 10, 2024

Sep 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 10, 2024, is 29.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.2 °C and 30.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.87 °C and 31.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 72%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 129.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 11, 2024 31.17 °C Moderate rain
September 12, 2024 29.39 °C Moderate rain
September 13, 2024 30.92 °C Moderate rain
September 14, 2024 25.73 °C Moderate rain
September 15, 2024 30.92 °C Light rain
September 16, 2024 32.2 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 33.14 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.74 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 29.36 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.88 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.23 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.37 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.38 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Sep 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Kolkata weather update on September 10, 2024

