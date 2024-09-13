Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 14, 2024 25.39 °C Heavy intensity rain September 15, 2024 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain September 16, 2024 30.87 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 32.75 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 32.69 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 33.07 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 13, 2024, is 29.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.96 °C and 32.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 25.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 150.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.