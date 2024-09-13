Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 13, 2024, is 29.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.96 °C and 32.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 25.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 14, 2024 25.39 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 15, 2024 25.37 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 16, 2024 30.87 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 32.75 °C Light rain
September 18, 2024 32.69 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 33.08 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 33.07 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on September 13, 2024

