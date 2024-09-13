Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024
Sep 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 13, 2024, is 29.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.96 °C and 32.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:22 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 25.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.21 °C and 25.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 14, 2024
|25.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 15, 2024
|25.37 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 16, 2024
|30.87 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|32.75 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|32.69 °C
|Light rain
|September 19, 2024
|33.08 °C
|Light rain
|September 20, 2024
|33.07 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy