Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.21 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 20, 2024 34.32 °C Light rain September 21, 2024 35.13 °C Broken clouds September 22, 2024 29.22 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 34.0 °C Moderate rain September 24, 2024 33.28 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 30.76 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 26.22 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 19, 2024, is 32.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.21 °C and 34.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.7 °C and 35.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.With temperatures ranging between 27.21 °C and 34.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 150.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

