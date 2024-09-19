Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.21 °C, check weather forecast for September 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 19, 2024, is 32.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.21 °C and 34.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, September 20, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.7 °C and 35.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

With temperatures ranging between 27.21 °C and 34.43 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 150.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 20, 2024 34.32 °C Light rain
September 21, 2024 35.13 °C Broken clouds
September 22, 2024 29.22 °C Moderate rain
September 23, 2024 34.0 °C Moderate rain
September 24, 2024 33.28 °C Light rain
September 25, 2024 30.76 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 26.22 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.23 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 32.05 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.12 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 27.87 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad 30.32 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 31.33 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 29.82 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Kolkata weather update on September 19, 2024
Kolkata weather update on September 19, 2024

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On