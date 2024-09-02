Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 3, 2024 32.7 °C Light rain September 4, 2024 32.4 °C Moderate rain September 5, 2024 32.9 °C Light rain September 6, 2024 33.53 °C Light rain September 7, 2024 34.16 °C Light rain September 8, 2024 34.25 °C Light rain September 9, 2024 33.03 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 24.38 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 31.61 °C Light rain Chennai 32.32 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 21.38 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.5 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.01 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 2, 2024, is 31.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.91 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.84 °C and 33.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 26.91 °C and 33.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 191.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

