Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.91 °C, check weather forecast for September 2, 2024
Sep 02, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 2, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 2, 2024, is 31.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.91 °C and 33.12 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.84 °C and 33.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.91 °C and 33.12 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 191.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 2, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 3, 2024
|32.7 °C
|Light rain
|September 4, 2024
|32.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|32.9 °C
|Light rain
|September 6, 2024
|33.53 °C
|Light rain
|September 7, 2024
|34.16 °C
|Light rain
|September 8, 2024
|34.25 °C
|Light rain
|September 9, 2024
|33.03 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
