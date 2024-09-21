Menu Explore
Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 21, 2024 here.

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 21, 2024, is 33.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.88 °C and 35.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 36.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 265.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 22, 2024 34.34 °C Moderate rain
September 23, 2024 27.62 °C Moderate rain
September 24, 2024 29.15 °C Light rain
September 25, 2024 32.34 °C Moderate rain
September 26, 2024 25.47 °C Very heavy rain
September 27, 2024 26.54 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 28, 2024 29.62 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.55 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata 33.06 °C Light rain
Chennai 32.18 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 26.98 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 30.38 °C Light rain
Delhi 33.57 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

