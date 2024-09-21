Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.97 °C, check weather forecast for September 21, 2024
Sep 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 21, 2024, is 33.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.97 °C and 36.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:24 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 22, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.88 °C and 35.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.97 °C and 36.03 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 265.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 22, 2024
|34.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 23, 2024
|27.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 24, 2024
|29.15 °C
|Light rain
|September 25, 2024
|32.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|25.47 °C
|Very heavy rain
|September 27, 2024
|26.54 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 28, 2024
|29.62 °C
|Moderate rain
