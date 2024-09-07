Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for September 7, 2024
Sep 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Kolkata on September 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 7, 2024, is 32.35 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 35.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 05:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 8, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.69 °C and 35.69 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 35.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 284.0, falling in the unhealthy category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather in other cities on September 7, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 8, 2024
|33.7 °C
|Light rain
|September 9, 2024
|33.34 °C
|Few clouds
|September 10, 2024
|32.37 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 11, 2024
|30.17 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 12, 2024
|31.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|33.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 14, 2024
|32.44 °C
|Light rain
