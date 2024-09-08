Kolkata Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.63 °C, check weather forecast for September 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 9, 2024 31.88 °C Moderate rain September 10, 2024 30.15 °C Moderate rain September 11, 2024 29.83 °C Light rain September 12, 2024 27.51 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 32.83 °C Moderate rain September 14, 2024 33.79 °C Light rain September 15, 2024 34.77 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.76 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.75 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.06 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 22.65 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 30.47 °C Broken clouds Delhi 33.54 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Kolkata today, on September 8, 2024, is 32.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.63 °C and 34.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:21 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, September 9, 2024, Kolkata is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.74 °C and 31.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.With temperatures ranging between 27.63 °C and 34.09 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Kolkata today stands at 93.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Kolkata for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.