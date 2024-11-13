Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mamata Banerjee vows to protect Darjeeling tea brand

ByPramod Giri
Nov 13, 2024 09:07 PM IST

Mamata Banerjeeanerjee said she has taken strong note of the complaint from many planters that image of the Darjeeling tea is getting tarnished because of some unscrupulous traders and exporters

Siliguri: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday vowed to put in place a system that will protect the brand image of Darjeeling tea.

West Bengal chief mnister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the 7th Darjeeling SARAS Mela in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (PTI)
West Bengal chief mnister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the 7th Darjeeling SARAS Mela in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (PTI)

Addressing local people at the inauguration a tourism fair in Darjeeling, Banerjee said she has taken strong note of the complaint from many planters that image of the Darjeeling tea is getting tarnished because of some unscrupulous traders and exporters.

She said, “Some people are exporting other varieties in the name of Darjeeling tea, tarnishing its image in the world market. We have decided to put a system in place. It will not leave any room for such unscrupulous practices.”

Reacting to Banerjee’s statement, B K Saria, chairman of the Darjeeling Tea Association, said: “Some exporters are blending tea from Nepal with the Darjeeling varieties. This has brought bad name to Darjeeling tea. The annual production of Darjeeling tea is six to seven million kilos while more than 10 million kilos are being sold in the name of Darjeeling tea.”

“Many planters in Darjeeling have been demanding quality control measures along the Indo-Nepal border to ensure that only good tea from Nepal reach India and sold strictly as Nepal tea,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //