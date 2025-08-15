Man found dead in Kokata Metro’s underground tunnel; electrocution suspected

Kolkata: An unidenntified man, believed to be in his late twenties, was found dead in the underground tunnel connecting Esplanade and Park Street stations of Kolkata Metro, police said on Friday. Kolkata: A metro train and an Eastern Railways local train cross each other, in Kolkata (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Kolkata Metro officials said they were trying to find out how the man entered the tunnel and reached the spot where he was found without being noticed.

“Body of a man, aged between 25 to 30 years, was found near the tracks of Kolkata Metro’s between Park Street and Esplanade. We have registered an unnatural death case at the New Market police station. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the man,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

A Kolkata Metro official said the body was spotted around 1:30 am on Friday lying next to the tracks on the up-line by metro staff working on the tracks. The Railway Protection Force and the Kolkata Police were immediately alerted about the body/

The body was removed from the spot at about 7 am and taken to a state-run medical college and hospital.

“A burn injury was found over the man’s right wrist. The on-duty Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) said that the victim was electrocuted,” said the police officer.

The last up-train leaves Park Street at 11:08 pm and Esplanade at 11:10 pm.

“We are trying to find out how the man got into the tunnel as there are security personnel deployed on the platforms and none noticed him. CCTv footage is being scanned,” said the metro official.