Man dies of gunshot injuries in Delhi-bound North East Express at Bengal station

KOLKATA: A man died of gunshot injuries in the Delhi-bound North East Express when the train was about to reach the New Jalpaiguri station in north Bengal on Monday, government railway police (GRP) officials said. Police said it appeared that the man boarded the train at Kamakhya in Assam. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Passengers of the general compartment told the GRP personnel that they heard a gunshot, followed by two more a few seconds later, moments before the train reached the station.

The man, who is said to have retired from the armed forces, was found dead in a sitting position.

Police said it appeared that the man boarded the train at Kamakhya in Assam.

Some papers found in his luggage indicated that he was a former employee of the Indian Army and lived in Madhya Pradesh.

Superintendent of Siliguri GRP P Selva Murugan could not be contacted. GRP personnel at the station said the body has been sent for post mortem and an investigation has started.