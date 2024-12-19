RG Kar rape and murder case: Victim’s parents move Calcutta HC with fresh appeal

Parents of the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder victim moved the Calcutta high court on Thursday seeking a more in-depth investigation into the case. This comes just days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to submit the charge sheet against two accused persons – Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, within the 90-day period. Junior doctors and citizens take out a rally demanding justice for the RG Kar junior doctor who was raped and murdered in August. (PTI Photo)

A court in Kolkata subsequently granted them bail.

“We have moved the Calcutta high court seeking a further in-depth investigation into the case. The plea was mentioned before the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh. As the victim’s parents have made the plea, the court allowed it. It is likely to be heard on Monday,” Gargi Goswami, the advocate representing the victim’s parents, said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered by Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer of Kolkata Police, on August 9 on the hospital premises, triggeriing a nationwide uproar. On August 13, the Calcutta high court handed over the investigation to the CBI.

On October 7, the central probe agency filed its first charge sheet in the case, charging Roy, the prime accused in the case. The trial is still going on, the CBI told the Supreme Court during a recent hearing.

On September 14, the agency arrested Mondal and Ghosh, who were accused of vitiating evidence and vital data related to the case and creating false records to hush up the case. The agency even conducted polygraph tests on Roy and Ghosh. Mondal, however, declined to give his consent to undergo a polygraph test and a narco-analysis test.

“We have not demanded a fresh investigation. All we have demanded is a more in-depth investigation. Statements of some witnesses, who we think are crucial to the case, haven’t been recorded. More CTTV footage needs to be scanned,” Goswami added.