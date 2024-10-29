Rusted pair of scissors break during caesarean process at Kolkata hospital

A part of a rusted pair of scissors broke off during a caesarean operation at a hospital in Kolkata, doctors aware of the details said. A small portion of the scissors suddenly broke off and fell when the caesarean section was going on. (Representative file photo)

“A small portion of the scissors suddenly broke off and fell when the caesarean section was going on. The patient could have suffered injuries in her gut had it fell inside. The bladder dissection was going on when this happened. The delivery was yet to happen,” a trainee doctor of SSKM, who was inside the operation theatre, told media persons.

A section of junior doctors alleged that this is not the first time that such an incident has happened at state-run medical colleges and hospitals.

“We informed the sister in-charge. She said that she has a box full of such instruments. These are all fresh scissors. Probably these are all old rusted instruments which have been supplied after being freshly painted,” the trainee doctor said.

“This is very unfortunate. This proves that there is a lack of monitoring. A broken rusted portion of scissors is very dangerous. If it stays inside the body, it may lead to several complications. We must be very careful with this,” Dr Kajal Krishna Banik, a senior physician in Kolkata, told media persons.

Even though the officials of the state health department and the SSKM hospital refused to comment, people aware of the developments said that hospital authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.