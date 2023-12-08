Bengal job scam suspect complains of chest pain, shifted to ICCU before ED date

KOLKATA: Sujaykrishna Bhadra, a prime suspect in the alleged school recruitment scam in West Bengal, was shifted to the intensive cardiac care unit (ICCU) of the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata late on Thursday, hours before he was scheduled for a medical checkup for giving his voice sample to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday. The ED on Wednesday arrested Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime suspect in the Bengal school recruitment scam (Twitter Photo) (FILE PHOTO)

An ED official said Bhadra was scheduled to the taken to the ESI hospital for a checkup before collecting his voice sample. But when the team reached SSKM hospital with an ambulance on Friday morning, they were told that the checkup at ESI hospital and the voice sample would have to wait since Bhadra had been moved to the ICCU. It turned out that Bhadra, who was in the general ward of the hospital, was shifted to ICCU after he complained of chest pain last night.

Bhadra, who was arrested by the federal agency on May 30 and is currently in judicial custody, was operated for an “arterial blockage” at a private hospital in August. He was later shifted to SSKM hospital.

Bhadra, who was questioned by both the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before his arrest, told the media on March 23 that he worked for Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Abhishek Banerjee is my boss. I work for his company Leaps and Bounds. Since Banerjee cannot be touched by anyone, the agencies are targeting other people. It won’t help,” Bhadra said on March 23.

The ED official said the federal agency has been unsuccessfully trying to get Bhadra’s voice sample since July.

A second official said the agency had a phone recording of February 20 this year in which a person, believed to be Bhadra, was telling someone to delete all data from their mobile phone. ED wants to collect Bhadra’s voice sample to establish that the man giving the instruction is Bhadra.

The ED previously said Sujaykrishna Bhadra was the chief operating officer (COO) of M/s Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, a company that allegedly made dubious transactions running into crores of rupees. Bhadra was also been a director in this company from April 2012 to March 2016. Abhishek Banerjee is the chief executive officer (CEO) of M/s Leaps and Bounds Private Limited and was also a director in the company from April 2012 to January 2014.

It is suspected that this was one of the companies that was used to launder money from the alleged bribe-for-job scam.

Three TMC legislators, including former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, have been already been arrested in connection with the case.