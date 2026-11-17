Christian organisations and church bodies in West Bengal have criticised a statement by the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Samik Bhattacharya that threatened to shut down Christian missionary schools found involved in “anti-national” activities, calling his remarks sweeping and divisive. The criticism followed a speech by Samik Bhattacharya on Sunday, in which he accused an unnamed Kolkata missionary school of barring a teacher from wearing a saffron-coloured sari after she was seen at BJP meetings. (X/SamikBJP)

Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP), a prominent Christian organisation in the state, said the BJP leader’s comment came at a time when peaceful prayer meetings had been attacked by “religious vigilantes and hooligans under the false pretext of forced conversions”.

“...the Christian community is both shocked and deeply angered to hear such an incredible, hate-mongering and aggressive speech from a usually balanced and sagacious leader like Bhattacharya,” the BCP statement said.

The criticism followed a speech by Bhattacharya on Sunday, in which he accused an unnamed Kolkata missionary school of barring a teacher from wearing a saffron-coloured sari after she was seen at BJP meetings.

“The British have left, but the mentality lingers even after 75 years. There are Catholics and Protestants here. They can preach. But this is not Babar’s government and is not carrying the British legacy,” Bhattacharya said, referring to the 16th-century Mughal emperor.

“We have independent governments at the Centre and the state. We will close down Christian missionary schools in West Bengal if they resort to anti-national activities based on religion and colour,” he added.

BCP said that if the BJP leader’s allegations were true, they were “highly condemnable”. “However, making a vague, sweeping statement without naming specific individuals, thereby misleading the public and instigating hatred against the state’s Christian community and its more than 800 educational institutions, doesn’t befit a leader of Bhattacharya’s stature,” it said in a statement.

Father Moloy D’Costa, secretary of the West Bengal Association of Christian Schools, told reporters on Monday that such statements by leaders and public representatives would “only result in more attacks against the community. Violence against the Christian community has already increased”.

Asked for his comments, BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “We wouldn’t like to make any comment on the state president’s remarks. The BJP never said that such incidents are taking place in all Christian missionary schools. The comment was against a particular school. Even they know which school committed this act. The party is not against the Christian community. We are just following the Constitution and the existing anti-conversion laws.”

Reverend Paritosh Canning, president of the Bengal Christian Council, told reporters that these developments have caused considerable anxiety and apprehension among members of the Christian community. “We appeal to the chief minister for his urgent personal intervention and to ensure the safety and security of Christians,” he said.

Herod Mullick, BCP spokesperson and founding state secretary, said there had been about 50 attacks against Christians across the state in the last 6-7 months. “We have reports of around 50 attacks against Christians from various districts including West Midnapore, East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas, among others, by people who claimed to be members of some Hindu groups. FIRs have been registered in only about one-third of the cases. In many cases, the victim couldn’t even go to the police station to lodge the complaints, fearing more attacks,” he said.

Mullick clarified that most incidents took place at house-churches where first-generation Christians gather in village homes for Sunday prayers, rather than at established churches.

A senior Bengal police officer said they took action whenever local police stations received complaints from victims. “We received some complaints in the past from certain districts. Police took action whenever complaints were registered. In most cases, the investigation revealed that the clash wasn’t related to any religious activities. A few people were arrested, and police pickets were set up in the area to ease the tension,” the officer said.