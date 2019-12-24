Leftists, Muslims protest against CAA in Sangrur

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:31 IST

Scores of people under the banner of Hindutva Fascism Virodhi Forum held a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Tuesday.

The march by members of the forum comprising Left and Muslim outfits started from Darshan Singh Pheruman Chowk and culminated outside the district administration complex.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, alleging that it is passing anti-people laws.

Lakhvir Singh, district chief of Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, alleged the government is not working to resolve important issues such as unemployment and agrarian crisis, but introducing anti-people laws.

“We demand that the CAA be withdrawn and the Centre government should stop dividing people on religious lines,” he added.