e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
Home / Cities / Leftists, Muslims protest against CAA in Sangrur

Leftists, Muslims protest against CAA in Sangrur

cities Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

Scores of people under the banner of Hindutva Fascism Virodhi Forum held a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Tuesday.

The march by members of the forum comprising Left and Muslim outfits started from Darshan Singh Pheruman Chowk and culminated outside the district administration complex.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, alleging that it is passing anti-people laws.

Lakhvir Singh, district chief of Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, alleged the government is not working to resolve important issues such as unemployment and agrarian crisis, but introducing anti-people laws.

“We demand that the CAA be withdrawn and the Centre government should stop dividing people on religious lines,” he added.

tags
top news
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
JMM’s Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt, to take oath on December 29
JMM’s Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt, to take oath on December 29
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities