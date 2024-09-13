10 die in rain-related incidents in U.P.

LUCKNOW: At least 10 people died in the state in rain-related incidents during the past 24 hours. Six people died due to excessive rain, including five in Mainpuri and one in Etah, two people died due to lightning in Jalaun and two others drowned in Banda, according to details shared by the office of the relief commissioner. Six people died in separate incidents due to excessive rain in Uttar Pradesh. (Pic for representation)

The depression over southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas, about 50 km east-southeast of Agra, 110 km south-southeast of Aligarh and 180 km south-southwest of Bareilly, is likely to weaken gradually from Friday (September 13). The system is under continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radars in Delhi and Lucknow, as per an IMD official.’

“Red alert has been issued for four districts, including Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Bareilly and orange alerts in 15 districts of UP, including Sitapur, Hardoi, Etah and Mainpuri,” read the weather bulletin.

The state capital experienced intermittent rainfall throughout Thursday and it rained quite heavily in Gomti nagar towards evening. The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 25°degrees Celsius respectively.

Due to overcast conditions and rain, maximum temperature in Lucknow on Thursday dropped to 29 degrees Celsius which was 4.6 degree below normal and minimum temperature was 25.4-degree Celsius. From 8:30 pm on Wednesday to 8:30 pm on Thursday, 56.5 mm rain was recorded.

Lucknow experienced brisk rain overnight and then again later in the evening which led to water logging. Parts of Lucknow plunged into darkness, residents said.

The state forecast is rain/thundershowers very likely at many places over west UP and a few places over east UP. Strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) very likely over the state. The Met department has issued warning of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over west UP and heavy rain at isolated places over east UP. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state.

The Met department has also issued warning for flash flood in west Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh, Badaun, Baghpat, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Gautam Buddhnagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Jyotibaphule Nagar, Kanshiramnagar, Mahamayanagar, Meerut, Moradabad, Pilhibhit, Rampur and Sambhal districts.

Earlier, the state capital experienced a record 160.1 mm of rain in 24 hours on September 16, 2022, the highest in September in the past 16 years. On September 20, 2008, Lucknow had 160.6 mm of rainfall. The all-time highest rainfall of 177.1 mm in a 24-hour period in the month was recorded on September 14, 1985.

Yogi calls for speedy relief work

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of life in house collapse due to heavy rain in the state. He has directed immediate distribution of the permissible relief amount of ₹4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The CM has directed the district magistrates of the rain-affected districts to conduct relief work speedily. He said that senior officers should visit the area and keep an eye on the relief work. The permissible financial assistance should be provided to the people affected by the disaster immediately.

Yogi directed that in case of waterlogging, arrangements for drainage should be made on priority . He said that the problem of water logging should be resolved by installing pumps as per requirement.