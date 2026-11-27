A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday sent Patna-based Registrar of Companies (ROC) and Official Liquidator Ramesh Kumar to judicial custody till December 7, a day after his arrest for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹3 lakh. Meanwhile, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, Patna and Rae Bareli, including a degree college managed by his wife and their residence in neighbouring Amethi district.

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Kumar was arrested on Tuesday evening from Lucknow’s Vrindavan area while allegedly accepting the first instalment of a ₹10-lakh bribe. He was produced before special CBI court judge Rahul Prakash on Wednesday.

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During the searches, the agency reportedly recovered property-related documents, cash and other records. Investigators are also scrutinising the assets and financial records of educational institutions allegedly run by Kumar’s wife.

The Rae Bareli connection has drawn political attention as Kumar’s wife is a district-level office-bearer of a political party and is reportedly seeking the party ticket from the Salon Assembly constituency in the 2027 elections. She manages a degree college in Chhatoh block, affiliated with Lucknow University. The couple’s residence is in Ladhiyapur village in neighbouring Amethi district.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the CBI complaint, the case involves a scrap-lifting contract at Rohtas Sugar Mill in Dalmianagar, Bihar. Ankur Sharma, a resident of Nishatganj, alleged that Kumar stopped his wife’s firm, M/s Riddhi Siddhi, from lifting the remaining scrap despite it having secured the contract in December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the CBI complaint, the case involves a scrap-lifting contract at Rohtas Sugar Mill in Dalmianagar, Bihar. Ankur Sharma, a resident of Nishatganj, alleged that Kumar stopped his wife’s firm, M/s Riddhi Siddhi, from lifting the remaining scrap despite it having secured the contract in December 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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The official allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh to allow the work to resume and threatened to cancel the tender, forfeit the security deposit and re-award the contract if the amount was not paid.

Sharma submitted a written complaint to the CBI’s Lucknow office on November 22. After discreet verification, the agency registered a case on November 23 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and laid a trap. Kumar was subsequently arrested while allegedly accepting ₹3 lakh as the first instalment.

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The investigation is now focused on examining the recovered documents, assets and financial transactions to determine whether they are linked to the alleged bribery. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is understood to have initiated the process to suspend Kumar.

No wrongdoing has been established against Kumar’s wife. The searches at educational institutions managed by her do not, in themselves, establish any link to the alleged bribery case.