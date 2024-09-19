14 SGPGI professors find place among top 2% scientists of world

Lucknow As many as 14 professors of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) have found place in the list of top 2% scientists of the world. The list was released by Stanford University of California, USA, on September 17. Stanford University releases the list of the top 2% scientists of in the world every year and includes researchers from every field. The director of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) , Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman congratulated all the selected professors as well as the institute for this achievement. (Pic for representation)

The current list is based on career data and an assessment of the work done by the scientists in 2023.

Those in the list include PGI director and professor in the department of hepatology Prof Radha K Dhiman, Prof Balraj Mittal (superannuated from the department of medical genetics), Prof U K Mishra (superannuated from the department of neurology), Prof Rakesh Agarwal (department of gastroenterology and presently director, JIPMER Pondicherry), Prof Amita Agarwal (professor and head, department of clinical immunology & rheumatology), Professor Uday Chandra Ghoshal (former head, department of gastroenterology), Professor Jayanti Kalita (department of neurology), Professor Gaurav Agarwal (head, department of endocrine and breast surgery), Professor Ujjal Poddar (department of paediatric gastroenterology), Professor Narayan Prasad (head, department of nephrology), Professor Mohan Gurjar (department of critical care medicine), Dr. Prabhakar Mishra (additional professor, department of biostatistics and health informatics), Dr. Durga Prasanna Mishra (additional professor, department of clinical immunology and rheumatology) and Dr. Rohit A Sinha (associate professor, department of endocrinology) .

Professor Dhiman said the SGPGI was famous not only in the country, but also in the entire world for excellent medical treatment and research.