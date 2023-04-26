Ashoka, a leopard at Lucknow zoo, dies at 14

Owing to poor health conditions for the past few weeks, Ashoka, a 14-year-old leopard at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, passed away here on Wednesday. Ashoka, the leopard, that died at Lucknow zoo. (File photo)

Ashoka had been on IV fluids and medicines for the past thirteen days and had not been consuming any food.

Veterinarians had been engaged in nursing him back to health at the animal clinic at the zoo itself, as were the zookeepers in charge at the clinic, but his condition had been steadily worsening lately.

A panel of veterinarians have also completed the autopsy of the leopard.

Currently, the Lucknow Zoo has 11 leopards on its premises.