16 more held for Bareilly violence; key accused held after encounter

As a police crackdown after the September 26 violence here continued, 16 more accused were arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday, police said, adding a key accused was caught after an encounter. A key accused who was held after an exchange of fire with police in Bareilly on Tuesday (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (SP)-City Manush Pareek said 14 individuals were arrested from the Kotwali area and two from Baradari. One of them is a minor. With the fresh arrests, the number of people arrested in connection with the violence rose to 72.

Among those arrested is Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) district president Shamsad Alam. According to police, he was actively involved in the conspiracy with cleric and IMC chief Tauqeer Raza, one Nadeem, and one Dr. Nafees. Shamsad was also found to be active on WhatsApp groups and social media.

In a separate operation, the police arrested Tazim, who was part of the September 26 mob and had opened fire on a police team then, following an encounter that took place in the Bithri Chainpur police station area. Tazim sustained a bullet injury in his leg after he reportedly opened fire on the police team again upon being intercepted on Tuesday.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Tazim, a resident of Qazi Tola in the Baradari police station area, had a prior criminal record. He had earlier been jailed in cases of cow slaughter and under the Gangsters Act.