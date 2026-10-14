20 days on, e-challan glitch continues to trouble Lucknow motorists

A technical glitch in the online traffic challan payment system has left Lucknow motorists unable to clear pending fines for over 20 days, delaying vehicle ownership transfers and fitness certificate renewals. The disruption has also raised concerns over possible penalties for missing statutory deadlines while waiting for the payment facility to be restored.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The problem has become more pressing following the Supreme Court’s recent directions restricting certain vehicle-related services for motorists with outstanding traffic challans.

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“The matter is being treated as a priority, and necessary corrective measures will be taken soon to resolve it,” transport commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan said.

Rishab Chauhan, a resident of Indira Nagar, has been trying to complete the ownership transfer of a second-hand car he purchased on October 1. However, an outstanding traffic challan has held up the process. Despite repeated attempts, he has been unable to clear the dues through the online payment facility.

Similarly, Rudra Singh, a resident of Alambagh who operates a commercial vehicle, is facing difficulties renewing its fitness certificate. He needs to clear an outstanding traffic challan before proceeding with the required formalities, but the payment disruption has prevented him from doing so.

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{{^usCountry}} With the existing certificate due to expire on October 20, Singh fears further delays could force him to keep the vehicle off the road, affecting his earnings. Operating a transport vehicle without a valid fitness certificate can also invite penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the existing certificate due to expire on October 20, Singh fears further delays could force him to keep the vehicle off the road, affecting his earnings. Operating a transport vehicle without a valid fitness certificate can also invite penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

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In its September 28 order, the Supreme Court directed authorities to restrict several online vehicle-related services for those with unpaid e-challans. These include ownership transfers, renewal and issuance of registration certificates, fitness certification and pollution-under-control certificates. The court also directed authorities to blacklist vehicles with outstanding challans on the Parivahan portal and take enforcement action in accordance with its directions.

However, an inability to pay a challan because of a technical disruption does not automatically attract an additional fine. Any additional charges would depend on whether an applicant misses a separate statutory deadline or violates another applicable requirement.

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The online e-challan facility, available at echallan.parivahan.gov.in, allows motorists to check and pay traffic fines. With the payment option reportedly unavailable for more than three weeks, applicants remain uncertain about when they will be able to complete their pending transactions.