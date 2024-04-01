2024-25 session: Govt school students greeted with sweets on Day 1 in Uttar Pradesh

Nearly 1.9 crore students enrolled in 1.3 lakh government primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh were in for a pleasant surprise as their school premises were beautifully decorated on the first day of the academic session 2024-25. Teachers greeted students with toffees and chocolates with students’ eyes all lit up. Govt school students greeted with sweets on Day 1 in Uttar Pradesh (HT photo)

A primary school in Gorakhpur was nicely decked up with a pandal where students were greeted with candies. Ashutosh Kumar Singh, head teacher of the school said, “Mineral water bottles, toffees were given to every student while the meritorious students were given geometry box and medals. It was nice to see the smiling faces of students.”

“We have received the best school award from the government,” he added.

At a Bhadohi school, teachers applied tilak on students’ foreheads as they stepped inside the classroom. Similar scenes were witnessed at many other schools in the state.

Many schools have not received new books. Officials said that it will take a few more days for kids to study from new books.

Approximately 50 lakh primary students in classes 1 and 2, enrolled in Uttar Pradesh government schools, will now study the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks starting from the academic session of 2024-25, said an official.

“Following the recent decision of the state cabinet, the books for class 1 and 2 have been changed from the new session. These books will be based on the NCERT pattern. These books have been designed to disseminate knowledge and information about UP as well. So far, we have been using SCERT books,” an official said.