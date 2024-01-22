close_game
3 dead due to suffocation from fireplace smoke

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Jan 22, 2024 07:52 PM IST

Puran Chand Sharma, 80, his wife Mithlesh Sharma, 78, and their son Narendra Sharma, 52, died in their sleep after they left the fire burning throughout the night.

An elderly couple and their son died after they inhaled smoke from a makeshift fireplace in their home at Kanpur’s Juhi locality, police said. The cause of death was said to be due to asphyxiation.

They were discovered motionless in the morning after which family members rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Two others who were also in the room, Nimisha, 20, and Dhruv, 18, were also hospitalised. The elderly couple’s younger son Sudhir said the condition of Nimisha and Dhruv was stable. “The fire was left burning at the insistence of parents who needed its warmth due to the cold,” he said. DCP South Ravindra Kumar said a forensic team was examining the incident site. HTC

