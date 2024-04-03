 3 kids among 4 killed after bus overturns in Barabanki - Hindustan Times
3 kids among 4 killed after bus overturns in Barabanki

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 03, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Four people, including three school children, died in a school bus accident in Barabanki district. 25 students and the driver were injured.

3 kids among 4 killed after bus overturns in Barabanki (Pic for representation)
As many as four people, including three school children, were killed when a school bus ferrying them turned upside down in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Fatehpur road under Dewa police station limits in Barabanki district on Tuesday evening, said senior police officials. They said the motorcyclist also died in the incident.

Police officials said at least 25 other students and a bus driver were also injured in the incident.

Barabanki additional superintendent of police (ASP), North, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha confirmed the death of four people, including three students of Harakka Composite School of Suratganj in Barabanki. He said the incident took place near Salarpur village when the bus ferrying around 30 students was returning from Lucknow where they had gone on an educational tour to Lucknow Zoo at around 6pm.

He said the initial investigation suggested that the incident held when the motorcyclist suddenly came in front of the bus and the bus driver lost control on the wheels in a bid to save the collision and turned upside down after hitting the motorcycle.

He said the district education authorities including Basic Shiksha Adhikari and others were trying to coordinate with the family members of the children. He said the injured are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths of the children and directed local police and district administrative officials to rush to the spot. He directed the officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

The school teacher, Deepak Yadav informed that a total of 40 students and six school staff were present in the bus when the incident took place. “School kids were deeply under shock and horrified. Teachers and other staff members tried consoling them after the incident,” he added.

Lucknow
