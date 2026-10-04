34 years of loot, dynastic politics: BJP on SP’s foundation day

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Sunday released a four-page brochure listing 34 cases from the Samajwadi Party’s history on the occasion of 34th foundation day of the opposition party—founded on October 4, 1992—to allege 34 years of corruption and dynastic politics.

UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary addressing media persons in Lucknow on October 4. (HT photo)

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Addressing media persons at state party headquarters here, UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary listed out alleged incidents of corruption and crime during the previous SP regimes. He said 34 years of SP’ history is of appeasement, anarchy and loot, while the opposition party is preparing to celebrate its foundation day.

The allegations begins with 1994 Rampur Tiraha incident where police firing on Uttarakhand statehood agitators and alleged sexual assault on women protesters was reported, followed by 1995 Lucknow guest house case where former CM Mayawati had to lock herself in a room to save herself after SP workers allegedly attacked her.

On law and order, BJP cited 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in which over 60 people were killed and 50,000 displaced, 2014 Saharanpur riots where a ruling party leader was alleged to be main conspirator.

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{{^usCountry}} Other incidents cited in the brochure include 2015 Shahjahanpur murder case where a journalist was allegedly burnt alive for writing against a minister and the minister was not removed even after FIR, 2016 Jawahar Bagh, Mathura, incident where a parallel administration ran for two years and over two dozen, including an SP, were killed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other incidents cited in the brochure include 2015 Shahjahanpur murder case where a journalist was allegedly burnt alive for writing against a minister and the minister was not removed even after FIR, 2016 Jawahar Bagh, Mathura, incident where a parallel administration ran for two years and over two dozen, including an SP, were killed. {{/usCountry}}

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State BJP chief also listed the Bulandshahr highway gangrape of a mother-daughter where the high court handed probe to CBI for lack of faith in state police and minister Azam Khan’s remark calling it political conspiracy for which he had to apologise in the Supreme Court, and Badaun case where two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree.

For administrative misuse, BJP pointed to 2013 suspension of IAS Durga Shakti Nagpal for acting against sand mafia, which was revoked only after national outrage, and to Akhilesh Yadav keeping nearly 50 departments with himself in 2012 after he became the CM.

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On corruption, brochure lists Gomti riverfront project where ₹265 crore estimate rose to ₹865 crore with ₹821 crore spent and project still incomplete, CAG flagging irregularities, CBI FIR and raids at 42 places.

The BJP also listed out Yadav Singh disproportionate assets case where probe was allegedly stalled, purchase of 15 lakh laptops but distribution of only 6 lakh as per CAG audit in 2013, Saifai festival where ₹15.06 crore public tax money was used for ₹20.58 crore event, and cane interest waiver in 2016 where farmers’ dues were not paid but interest of sugar mills was waived.

On dynastic politics, BJP alleged intimidation of opponents leading to unopposed win of Dimple Yadav in 2012, all five Lok Sabha seats won by SP in 2014 going to Yadav family, 2016 internal war between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav for party chief post, nepotism in Yash Bharti awards with 142 nominations without clear selection process as per RTI, merger of Mukhtar Ansari’s Qaumi Ekta Dal in 2016 which had to be rolled back after opposition, and 2017 opportunistic alliance with the Congress.

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For recruitment and youth issues, it cited appointment of Anil Yadav as UPPSC chairman quashed by the Allahabad high court, 72,825 teacher recruitment where criteria were changed mid-way trapping candidates in courts since 2011, 2015 UPPCS prelims paper leak leading to cancellation, Jal Nigam recruitment irregularities where Azam Khan had to appear in a special CBI court, and casteist recruitment where a probe revealed 7 of every 10 lecturer posts went to one caste between 2013-16.

Other incidents include a sting operation during Muzaffarnagar riots probe allegedly showing Azam Khan directing police officers not to act against accused of a particular community and Kairana exodus of hundreds of families in 2014-16.

Finally on Dalit and backward issues, BJP alleged SP opposed promotion reservation bill for SC/ST in 2012 despite claiming to be well-wisher of Dalits and backwards, UP topping in Dalit atrocities in 2015-16, and arrest of senior Dalit writer Kanwal Bharti for criticising Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan.