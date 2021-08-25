3-yr-old boy falls to death from 6th floor, mother alleges murder

LUCKNOW A three-year-old boy, Shreyansh, died after allegedly being thrown off the sixth floor balcony of a posh residential building behind the state police headquarters here on Raksha Bandhan day, said police on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the boy’s mother, Priyansha Dwivedi, lodged an FIR of murder against a relative, Kuldeep Pandey, alleging that he threw her son from the sixth floor in an inebriated state, said cops. In her complaint, the woman mentioned that she came to know about the crime after being informed by other children playing along with her son at the time of incident.

The accused had been taken into custody for questioning, said police.

The complainant said that her elder sister, Swati Tripathi, had come to her house in Gomti Nagar’s Gwari area on Sunday (Raksha Bandhan). She stated that her son was familiar with Swati’s children, so he went along them to their flat on the sixth floor of Omaxe Embracia building under Sushant Golf City police station limits, said a senior police official.

The complainant mentioned that her relative Jagdamba Pandey’s family, including his younger brother Kuldeep Pandey, also visited her elder sister’s flat later in the evening. “Kuldeep Pandey, who is not on good terms with my husband Arun Dwivedi, threw my son from the sixth floor while he was playing in the balcony along with other children. Kuldeep was in an inebriated state at that time,” she mentioned in the FIR, and added, “He later posed as if the boy had fallen accidentally from the sixth floor.”

Inspector of Sushant Golf City, Vijayendra Singh, said the police examined the spot and sought opinion from forensic experts over the incident. He said further investigation was on and the accused had been taken into custody for questioning.