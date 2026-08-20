Ruby Hall Clinic, Maharashtra health department plan wider access to advanced care

The Maharashtra Public Health Department and Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC), Pune, have discussed a plan to expand access to specialised treatment, including cardiac and cancer care, for poor and needy patients under government health schemes. The centre is expected to benefit patients from western Maharashtra and adjoining areas of Goa and Karnataka. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The meeting, chaired by state health minister Prakash Abitkar on August 15, focused on linking RHC with the integrated Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to provide eligible patients access to cardiac and cancer treatment.

The meeting was attended by RHC managing trustee Dr Purvez Grant, trustee Dr Simon Grant, chief executive officer Dr Mudit Saxena, general manager Sachin Dandwate and other hospital representatives, along with senior health department officials, officials said on Wednesday.

Financial support for organ transplant surgeries was also discussed. Abitkar directed officials to explore assistance from the government corpus fund when transplant costs exceed the financial support available under existing schemes.

The move is aimed at supporting needy patients and strengthening Maharashtra’s organ donation and transplantation programme.

The health department and RHC also discussed setting up an advanced diagnostic centre at Gargoti in Kolhapur district. The facility is expected to offer CT scans, X-rays, ECG, 2D echocardiography, ultrasonography and specialised blood tests at affordable rates.

The centre is expected to benefit patients from western Maharashtra and adjoining areas of Goa and Karnataka, reducing the need for those from rural areas to travel to Pune or Mumbai for advanced diagnostic tests.

The meeting also discussed introducing proton therapy in Pune through coordination between RHC and the state health department. The proposed facility would make the advanced cancer treatment available at a lower cost, according to the health department.

“The focus is to ensure that poor and needy patients get access to quality and advanced healthcare. Private hospitals and government health schemes must work together so that patients are not denied specialised treatment because of financial constraints,” Abitkar said.

The minister directed officials to strengthen coordination between private hospitals and government health schemes and improve access to advanced healthcare for the public.