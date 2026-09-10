SBI assistant manager quits job to start yoga studio, blames mental exhaustion

A woman who quit her job as an assistant manager at the State Bank of India (SBI) to start her own yoga studio says that mental exhaustion and constant pressure led her to take the big step. Snigdha Bose, founder of Tulaa Wellness Studio in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, shared a video explaining the rationale behind the resignation. Snigdha Bose quit her SBI job to start her own yoga studio.

“I had a stable job at State Bank of India” A government job is much coveted for the stability and job security it provides. However, Snigdha chose to give up that job security when she resigned from SBI.

In her Instagram post shared yesterday, she acknowledged that people warned her not to resign from her stable job which paid her a good salary.

“I had a stable job at State Bank of India. A secure career. A decent salary, being an Assistant Manager. The kind of job people often tell you not to leave,” she said.

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Why she quit However, she realised that for all the perks this job provided, she still did not feel fulfilled. Instead, she found herself constantly exhausted. Eventually, she decided to quit her job to start her own yoga studio.

“I quit my job at State Bank of India, and now I have my own yoga studio,” she said in her video.

Explaining what led to the decision, Snigdha said: “I felt this extreme pressure, had a headache every day, I used to take painkillers every day, and I did not like that life. I knew I needed to change something inside me, and that is the reason took this massive step for myself.”