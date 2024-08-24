The state government has intensified its efforts to ensure that orphaned, abandoned and surrendered or rescued (OAS) children have access to formal education, a government spokesperson said. 516 orphaned, abandoned, rescued kids enrolled at formal schools: Govt

As such, the government, through its women’s welfare department, is securing admission for such children living in Bal Grih, a state-run child care institution, into prestigious schools such as Atal Residential Schools, Delhi Public School (DPS), and Ryan International School. This initiative aims to provide them with quality education and opportunities for a brighter future.

Sandeep Kaur, the director of women and child development, said, “India is home to approximately 440 million children, who represent over 40 per cent of the total population, many of whom are in need of care and protection. This academic year, 516 children have been enrolled into various government and private schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Atal Residential Schools, Delhi Public School, and Ryan International School, among others. Among them, 294 are boys and 222 girls.”

Kaur said the enrollment process was being carried out in phases. “It begins with identifying children in various Bal Grih facilities who are ready for formal education. This is followed by counseling to prepare them for school registration, including a bridge course to acclimate them to the new academic environment. An assessment is then carried out to ensure age-appropriate admission into schools.”

Once enrolled, the children receive comprehensive support, including coverage of school fees, provision of bags, stationery, transportation, and tuition through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. To further aid their education, homework assistance and after-school tutoring are also provided.

The department’s secretary, B Chandrakala, said, “The primary objective of this initiative is to provide OAS children with age-appropriate schooling, ensuring that they have the same educational opportunities as their peers. By facilitating their access to formal education, the government aims to integrate these vulnerable children into society, allowing them to envision and work towards a brighter future.”

By sending these children to schools, the government seeks to introduce them to the mainstream world beyond the confines of childcare institutions, offering them a chance to build a solid foundation for their future, she added.