Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Lucknow on Saturday to attend the 5th Skills Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. This will be the PM’s first visit to the state capital in nearly a year. PM Modi’s last visit to Uttar Pradesh capital was on December 25 last year. (HT file)

With the 2027 assembly elections just months away, the BJP eyes the skills convocation as an opportunity to send a strong political message and reach out to youth, students and first-time voters. While it is officially billed as a non-political event, its timing assumes political significance in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The event has emerged as an annual national platform to recognise excellence in skill development and celebrate the transition of skilled youth from training to the world of work. Since its inception, the ceremony has felicitated All India toppers and high achievers from the skill development ecosystem, fostering a culture of pride, achievement and aspiration around vocational education and skilled careers, read PIB release.

This year, 52 national-level toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) will be felicitated for their outstanding achievements at the event.

On Friday, Kapil Dev Agarwal, UP MoS for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, said that the PM will be the chief guest at the event. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Jayant Chaudhary will also be present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, PM Modi will felicitate 52 All India toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) and Institutes for Training of Trainers (IToTs) and encourage meritorious youth who have excelled in national-level competitions, an initiative designed to inspire young people.

“Under the vision of the PM and the leadership of the CM, UP is setting new benchmarks in the fields of skill development and employment generation, a development that sparked immense enthusiasm among the people of the state.” he said.

Modi’s last visit to the state capital was on December 25, 2025, to inaugurate the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, a memorial and museum complex built to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Organised by Directorate General of Training, Government of India, the event is being held outside Delhi for the first time.