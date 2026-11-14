68 Youth Congress office-bearers across UP suspended for skipping Delhi protest

As many as 68 Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office-bearers have been removed from their posts for failing to attend the INDIA bloc’s protest at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1. INDIA bloc leaders and people during the INDIA bloc's' Vote Bachao Desh Bachao' protest rally against alleged electoral irregularities (File)

“Taking serious note of your absence from the Delhi event, the IYC leadership has decided to suspend the following office-bearers with immediate effect until further notice,” stated a letter issued by the IYC’s Delhi office on November 12.

The suspended members include three state vice-presidents, 33 state general secretaries, 18 state secretaries, one joint secretary and 12 district Youth Congress presidents. The letter was signed by Uttar Pradesh (East) Youth Congress president Vishal Singh and state co-incharge Narasimha Yadav Peddagolla. Five of those suspended are from the Prayagraj zone.

When asked about the development, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra stated, “This action originates from the central leadership. These office-bearers were appointed through the IYC’s established election process, and the disciplinary action has been taken directly by the IYC. The state unit has not intervened in this decision.”

The three suspended state vice-presidents are Jitesh Kr Mishra, Vijay Laxmi Chaubey, and Ajeet Khairwar.

The 12 district Youth Congress presidents facing action are: Yash Mishra Banti (Ballia), Sudhir Yadav (Basti), Madhvendra Murti Ojha (Chandauli), Ankur Shukla (Kaushambi), Sharvendra Kr Kharwar (Kushinagar), Afsar Ahmed (Mau), Anshu Kr Pandey (Mirzapur), Saurabh Pandey (Prayagraj), Sharawan Kumar (Sant Kabir Nagar), Pankaj Chaturvedi (Siddharthnagar), Vikas Singh (Varanasi), and Shubam Shukla (Maharajganj).

This follows a similar move on November 5, when the IYC suspended 31 office-bearers of the Rajasthan Youth Congress.