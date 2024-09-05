6-year-old girl falls into uncovered drain, feared drowned

A six-year-old girl was feared drowned after falling into an overflowing, uncovered drain in Wazirganj’s Mallahitola locality in the state capital on Wednesday. Efforts underway to rescue Nasra in Lucknow’s Wazirganj on Wednesday night. (HT)

Despite joint efforts of the police, fire brigade, and Lucknow Municipal Corporation teams, the girl was not found even after an extensive search when reports were last received.

DCP Central, Ravina Tyagi, spokesperson for the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, confirmed that the girl fell into the drain. The incident took place when the girl, identified as Nasra, daughter of Irfan, was playing near the small drain which is connected with a bigger nullah.

Ikramuddin, an eyewitness, said a group of children was playing in the rain near the smaller drain when the girl’s slipper accidentally fell into the water. As she attempted to retrieve her slipper, she fell into the drain, disappearing in the fast-flowing water.

Several residents tried to rescue her but in vain.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who demanded immediate action to prevent further tragedies.

For long, the locals have been urging the authorities to cover the drain, reinstall safety nets, and enhance security around hazardous areas to protect lives.

Samajwadi Party’s Lucknow Central MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said, “Owing to the absence of the safety net, the girl is feared drowned. I have written several letters to the LMC, urging them to cover the nullah and ensure it is cleaned regularly, but my concerns have consistently been ignored.”

Mehrotra said that it’s a matter of official inaction and the lack of maintenance in critical areas, which can have devastating consequences for the public.

The girl’s father Irfan said, “We have voiced our concerns about the safety measures that were once in place. There used to be a net at the turn of the nullah to prevent such accidents, effectively saving residents from drowning. However, the net is no more at that place. This ultimately contributed to the tragic incident.”