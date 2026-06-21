70-year-old mosque razed in Baghpat over encroachment on pond land

A 70-year-old mosque allegedly built on government pond land in Baghpat district was demolished on Saturday following directions from the Allahabad high court. Officials said the operation, carried out under heavy police deployment, lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours. Officials said the operation, carried out under heavy police deployment, lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours. (Sourced)

The demolition took place in Rajpur-Khampur village, about 10 kilometres from the district headquarters. Around noon, Baraut SDM Bhavna Singh and Baghpat SDM Jyoti Sharma reached the site with a bulldozer, two inspectors and nearly 100 police personnel drawn from two police stations. Authorities razed the structure, locally known as the Takiya Wali Masjid.

During the operation, some residents approached the district magistrate seeking intervention to stop the demolition. However, officials declined the request, citing compliance with the high court’s directions.

According to officials, the mosque had been built around 70 years ago on a 100-square-yard plot classified as government pond land. The premises also housed two rooms where a madrasa functioned, with around 40 children reportedly studying there.

The dispute dates back to 2021, when a local resident, Gulsher, complained to the SDM alleging that the mosque had been built on government land earmarked as a pond. When no action was taken, he approached the then district magistrate, Shakuntala Gautam, who ordered an inquiry.

In 2022, Gulsher moved a civil court seeking action against the mosque. As the case remained pending, he later approached the Allahabad high court. In April this year, the high court declared the structure illegal and directed the district administration to remove encroachments from public land.

Officials said a notice was issued on June 16 directing occupants to vacate the premises. The mosque’s cleric was also asked to remove all belongings from the site.

On Saturday, authorities carried out the demolition amid extensive security arrangements. Police personnel wearing bulletproof jackets were deployed on rooftops of nearby houses to monitor the situation and prevent any law-and-order problem.

Additional district magistrate Vineet Kumar Upadhyay said the action was taken strictly in accordance with the court’s directions.

“The mosque built on pond land in Rajpur-Khampur village has been demolished. The action was taken in full compliance with court orders. The premises had already been vacated five days ago,” he said.

Officials said the demolition was completed without any violence or untoward incident.