Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 738 kids take test for Atal School in Lucknow; 80 to get entry

738 kids take test for Atal School in Lucknow; 80 to get entry

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 12, 2023 12:15 AM IST

The residential school is a part of the chief minister’s dream project to provide quality education to the children of construction workers and whose parents died during the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 738 children from the Lucknow division took the entrance examination for admission to the newly-built Atal Residential School in Mohanlalganj on Sunday. Admission to class 6 will be granted to 40 boys and 40 girls, officials said.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and other government officials at Government Girls’ Inter College, where the entrance exam for the Atal Residential School at Mohanlaganj was held on Sunday. (Sourced)
Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and other government officials at Government Girls’ Inter College, where the entrance exam for the Atal Residential School at Mohanlaganj was held on Sunday. (Sourced)

The residential school is a part of the chief minister’s dream project to provide quality education to the children of construction workers and whose parents died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of the 8oo eligible applicants in the Lucknow division, 738 showed up for the exam—104 from Lucknow, 86 from Rae Bareli, 102 from Unnao, 168 from Lakhimpur Kheri, 149 from Sitapur and 109 from Hardoi. The academic session is scheduled to start in July.

The exam for entry into the Mohanlalganj school was conducted for children from six districts--Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri. The residential school is spread over 17 acres of land in Sithorikala.

Principal secretary of the labour and employment department Anil Kumar and divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob were accompanied by other government officials during their visit to the examination centre at Government Girls’ Inter College at City Station, Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
children admission
children admission
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out